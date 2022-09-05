Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor and his lucky number ‘8’, find out the reason behind his lucky figure

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be next seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'
MUMBAI: It is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor loves the number 8 and considers it quite lucky for him. In fact, his wifey Alia Bhatt’s kaleeras at the time of their wedding had a connection with the 8 number. Finally, the Sanju actor has solved the mystery about his love for this number. Ranbir revealed he has a ‘weird fascination’ with the number 8 because it is his mother Neetu Kapoor’s birthday date, the 8th of July.

Addressing the media during a press meet, Ranbir stated he loves the number 8 because it is his mother’s birth date. Not just that, the Rockstar actor also explained that he absolutely loves the way the number 8 looks (when horizontal, it represents infinity). Ranbir also mentioned that he would always wear this number.

Not to forget, late Rishi Kapoor's Mercedes SUV's license plate number was 4400 - which adds to 8. Reportedly, Ranbir's red Audi too had a number 8 plate on it. Neetu Kapoor's blue SUV also has the number 8. Back in the 2000s when Ranbir had purchased his first jeep the number plate was one digit, '8'.

On the work front, the ‘Wake Up Sid’ actor is gearing for the release of his upcoming rom-com ‘Brahmāstra’ with his wife Alia Bhatt.

