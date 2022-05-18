Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor announces the release date of Rajiv Kapoor starrer ‘Toolsidas Junior’

MUMBAI: Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor announces late Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior will be released on May 23, 2022. Produced by Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker, the sports drama also stars Sanjay Dutt and child actor Varun Buddhadev.

The screening of Toolsidas Junior was organised on February 17, 2022. Several members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Rima Jain attended the event. Now, Rajiv Kapoor’s nephew, Ranbir Kapoor, joined Varun Buddhadev to announce the release date of Toolsidas Junior. Director-producer Ashutosh Gowariker took to Twitter to share a video featuring them.

“Get ready as KAPOOR JUNIOR cues up #ToolsidasJunior Coming to your screens soon! Movie releases on Netflix on 23rd May (sic),” Ashutosh captioned the post.

Toolsidas Junior would have marked Rajiv Kapoor’s comeback to acting after three decades. The film’s shoot was wrapped up before he died on February 9, 2021. Helmed by Mridul Toolsidas, Toolsidas Junior stars Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor and Varun Buddhadev in the lead roles.

Rajiv Kapoor’s last film is said to be an inspiring sports drama, which is produced by Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker under their banner Ashutosh Gowariker Productions along with Bhushan and Krishan Kumar under T-Series.

Credit: India Today



