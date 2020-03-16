Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor finally opens up about 8 being his LUCKY number

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who tied the knot on April 13 are expecting their first child soon and Alia announced the pregnancy with the sweetest post on social media.

MUMBAI: It is well-known that Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor is obsessed with the number 8. Whether it is his jersey number, his car number or absolutely anything, Ranbir is often understood by his lucky number. After he began dating Alia Bhatt, the actress also began identifying with the number and more often than not is seen flaunting it. From t-shirts to rings to a phone cover, Alia is equally obsessed with the number.

And finally, the actor has spilled the beans in a recent interview amid Shamshera promotions. The actor not only revealed what the number means to him but also that he plans to get it tattooed at some point.

"There's no superstition attached to it, it's just that my mother's birthday is on the 8th. And it's just a number that I connected with, the way it looks, the infinity also, all my cars are number 8, my football jersey is number 8. Both of us are also contemplating to get an '8' tattoo at some point in our life, but we're still talking, we haven't decided," the Brahmastra actor was quoted saying.

While Ranbir is busy with Shamshera promotions, Alia is in London shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Gold.

Latest Video