Revealed! Rashmika Mandanna was roped in for Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ because of THIS reason

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 23:22
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna who is still basking in the success of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa will be next seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu, and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Rashmika’s performance in 'Pushpa' and her character of Srivalli made her an overnight sensation and since then she has been unstoppable. The famous step ‘Saami Saami’ by the star is still the most-trendy step on social media and due to her phenomenal performance in 'Pushpa', Rashmika Mandana was roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about the same, Rashmika says, “The makers of Animal approached me for the film after they saw my performance in Pushpa. I did not think twice before saying yes to the film because I was confident that the audience would get to enjoy a new side of me”.

Post the success of 'Pushpa', Rashmika Mandanna is the 'IT' girl. The actress is undoubtedly one of the freshest faces in India today. Due to her charm, aura, and talent, Rashmika is one of the most celebrated actors in India today. She is undisputedly the national crush of India and her vivacious energy makes the actress stand apart.

