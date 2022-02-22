Revealed! Sanjay Kapoor shares an interesting anecdote of the iconic number ‘Ankhiyan Milaoon’ from the 1995 ‘Raja’

MUMBAI: 'Raja' movie starring Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles have completed 27 years, and now Sanjay Kapoor after two decades, has shared an interesting anecdote from their film ‘Raja’ and the iconic number ‘Ankhiyan Milaoon’ from the 1995 movie.

Also Read:AMAZING: Madhuri Dixit recalls the time when she went to a single screen theatre wearing a BURKH to watch her film Tezaab!

Sanjay said: “Our shooting was happening in Filmistan Studios and before the shoot of the song every day, I used to go to Satyam Hall early morning at 6:30 am. Ahmed Khan, who was an assistant choreographer to Saroj Khan ji at that time, used to work and rehearse with me for the steps. I had made a deal with Saroj ji that whatever portions I would practice in the morning, they will shoot it the same day so that I could match with Madhuri,” he reveals.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE! Hema Malini to grace the reality show ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh ki Shaan’!

“The first few days, she was just wondering how was I getting all the steps before her. And she just got to know about this deal that I had with Saroj ji during the promotions of The Fame Game only,” Sanjay shared.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor, will be seen sharing screen space with actress Madhuri Dixit in the upcoming Netflix web show ‘The Fame Game’.

‘The Fame Game’ is a mystery of a Bollywood star gone missing, with the people in her life having secrets of their own making them suspects.

Credit: koimoi



