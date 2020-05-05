Revealed : Secret behind Seerat Kapoor's toned and fit body, Check out the video

MUMBAI: The Krishna and his Leela star Seerat Kapoor is grabbing attention through her fitness video. As the lockdown horns, many Celebrities came in support to create awareness to stay home during this pandemic situation. Recently, she also got involved in many awareness, be it be from Telangana government #Coronastopkarona with Rana Duggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Nani, and many other south actors. She also has been personally posting on her social media about the COVID-19 virus on how to keep yourself safe and others too.

Seerat Kapoor began her career in cinema as a choreographer and today she is one of the established actresses in southern cinema. Her fan following is also massive. Recently, she posted a fitness video where she Revealed her fitness mantra, she posted and captioned her post, " You see the light reflecting near my plam, that's what keep me going

She does Pilates as a part of her workout, here is the video

She gets trained from one of the cities' most preferred and Celebrity favorite Pilates instructor Samir Purohit and Namrata Purohit. The Talented actress and model Seerat Kapoor have a lot to look forward to in 2020. But, this 2020 due to lockdown many movies have been postponed to the release date and new date soon to be announced once the lockdown and this pandemic gets a full stop. Seerat Kapoor is in Mumbai staying with her family and spending some quality time with them and not taking any chance to meet anybody till the situation gets back to normal and she also requested everyone to stay at home and keep yourself safe and stay fit.