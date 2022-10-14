REVEALED! Sidharth Malhotra destroys rumour of wedding with Kiara Advani

MUMBAI : Sidharth Malhotra will be starring in a new film alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh called Thank God. The film, directed by Indra Kumar, will be released this Diwali. Sidharth has been busy with the promotions for his film and, in between his busy schedule, he gave an interview with a news portal and spoke about the exciting wedding rumours that have been floating around about his film.

When asked if the rumours bother him, Sidharth retorted, "No, it doesn't bother me. After 10 years, I don't think there is anything to be bothered about." He also added, "If I was getting married, I think it would be very difficult to keep it a secret today. We have realized that somewhere or another will come out."

Sidharth also shared that he doesn't like his photo taken unknowingly. "The only thing that sometimes bothers me is when cameras and lenses are popping out of bushes or when you are taking a walk, that is something I feel is uncalled for. You are trying to look for a weak moment of somebody in an odd position or with somebody. I find that intrusive."

He continued, "You could call my name and ask me to pose. That's okay, but I don't get the intention of turning spy. The rest of the attention from fans and media is something that, over the years, you are used to."

Speaking about being a private person, he mentioned, "There is no secret. I am private by nature, but it is not with the intention of being secretive about my personal life. Not that I am ashamed of it but jab hoga tab hoga."

Sidharth and Kiara have been dating for quite some time now. Fans of the couple are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. The movie Thank God releases in theatres on October 25, 2022.

