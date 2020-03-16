Revealed! Suniel Shetty finally spills beans on daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding with boyfriend cricketer KL Rahul

MUMBAI: Suniel Shetty is one of the most adorable Bollywood actors. Currently he is surfacing headlines for his daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding rumors with cricketer KL Rahul. However, the Hera Pheri actor has finally said that KL Rahul has a jam-packed schedule with multiple tours and there is hardly any free time to get married. He said the couple cannot get married in just a two-day break between matches.

Also Read: Hilarious! Suniel Shetty’s savage reply to a troll will leave you in fits!

"Now papa wants that she is a girl and should get married, but Rahul needs to get a break, the kids will decide when that can happen, because you will be scared if you see Rahul's calendar, there's only 1–2-day break, a wedding cannot happen in such a short time. The wedding will be planned when there's time," Suniel Shetty was quoted saying.

Also Read: Hilarious! Suniel Shetty’s savage reply to a troll will leave you in fits!

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together for a few years. She also accompanies him on his tours sometimes, and they go on vacations together.

Athiya and KL Rahul had made it official when the cricketer attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's debut film, Tadap, in 2021. The couple posed together at the event.

Credit: Hindustan Times