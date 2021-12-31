Revealed! This is the surprising reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu was not pursuing Bollywood

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Hindi OTT debut with The Family Man 2. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch her in a Bollywood film. For her performance as Raji, the actress was praised and won awards for it. Samantha is a big name down South.

The actress has now revealed why she was keeping a distance from the Hindi film industry. She said, “I had never thought I would do a web series, but that changed with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s show. I am learning to say, never say never. The appreciation I received was more than what I had expected. I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges now.”

When she was asked why she decided to maintain a distance from Bollywood, the beauty said, “I was finding my footing in the South and gained confidence in my work only in the last two years. I was still making bad choices and not doing the kind of work that satisfied me. Things changed a great deal in the last two years, and now, I am confident about accepting challenges. I don’t try everything and then see what works. I usually take time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge. That’s why it has taken me this long to get this far.”

