Revealed! Tiger Shroff breaks his silence over dating rumors with Akansha Sharma

Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff is rumored to be dating Casanova co-actor Akansha Sharma after parting ways from ex-girlfriend and Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani

MUMBAI: War actor Tiger Shroff is rumored to be dating his Casanova co-actress Akansha Sharma just after breaking up his six-year relationship with rumored girlfriend Disha Patani. However, Tiger Shroff recently dismissed all his dating rumors while Akansha Sharma too addressed Tiger as her close friend.

Recently, when Tiger was asked if he is actually dating Sharma, he was quoted saying as, "It's not true" and didn't comment anything on his alleged split with the Malang actress.

On the other hand, when Akanksha was asked about her relationship rumours with Jackie Shroff's son, she said, "Tiger is a good friend. We’ve worked on 3 projects together. I train with his team for dance and action. There is no truth to this rumour of me being in a relationship with him.”

Reportedly, Akanksha has also collaborated with Tiger on two music videos titled Casanova and I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 in which their sizzling chemistry was hugely appreciated. Akanksha Sharma gained fame after starring in Jugnu, Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi's viral sensation last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has the action thriller film Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon scheduled to release this year on December 23. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's action film Screw Dheela being produced by Karan Johar.

Latest Video