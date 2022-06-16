Revealed! Varun Dhawan steps out of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s biopic due THIS shocking reason

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is a much-awaited film that will hit the theatres on June 24

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 12:49
movie_image: 
Revealed! Varun Dhawan steps out of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s biopic due THIS shocking reason

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is currently on the promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, co-starring Kiara Advani. However, what is surfacing headlines now is Varun Dhawan refuses to play a 21-year-old in Dinesh Vijan’s biopic based on Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra.

Also Read:

Varun Dhawan on balancing emotions, comedy in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

Varun said, “Every time we tried to start the film, we got hit by a wave. I was dying to do that film but I don't think I can do it anymore because too many things have come up. Sriram also went to his other film. It was just impossible to shoot the film in the pandemic with those many people staging it.”

"Now that things have calmed down, I keep urging Sriram. I have begged him that he should make it with someone else. I might play some other part in it if I have to. My thing is, how do I play a 21-year-old now? I am conscious about that. I don't feel convinced. Sriram and I share an honest relationship with each other. But I'll still try to convince Sriram to make it because it's a story that needs to be told,” he added.

Also Read:

Unmissable! Varun Dhawan addressing Tejasswi Prakash ‘BHABHI’ on national television screen goes viral

Meanwhile, Varun is all set to entertain the audience with Jugjugg Jeeyo which will hit the screens on June 24. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

Credit: Times Now

Bollywood movies Varun Dhawan Dinesh Vijan Jug Jugg Jeeyo Student Of The Year Badrinath ki Dulhaniya Street Dancer 3D Coolie No. 1 Kalank Dilwale TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 12:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Exclusive! Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby fame actress Afsaar Khan to star opposite Himanshu Bamzai in Atrangii TV's Hara Sindoor
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Gear up for a huge twist in Vikrant and Sara's engagement in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for an exciting track.  The viewers have seen how the leap...
EXCLUSIVE! Ziddi Dil Maane Na actor Priyanshu Parashar joins the cast of Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. Sony SAB is known for...
Revealed! Varun Dhawan steps out of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s biopic due THIS shocking reason
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is currently on the promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, co-starring Kiara...
Must Read! Most of my favourite scenes are with Neetu Kapoor: Kiara Advani on Jugjugg Jeeyo
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is now one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. We have seen some beautiful characters of...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Varun Dhawan steps out of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s biopic due THIS shocking reason
Revealed! Varun Dhawan steps out of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s biopic due THIS shocking reason
Latest Video