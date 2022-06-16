Revealed! Varun Dhawan steps out of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s biopic due THIS shocking reason

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan is currently on the promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, co-starring Kiara Advani. However, what is surfacing headlines now is Varun Dhawan refuses to play a 21-year-old in Dinesh Vijan’s biopic based on Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra.

Varun said, “Every time we tried to start the film, we got hit by a wave. I was dying to do that film but I don't think I can do it anymore because too many things have come up. Sriram also went to his other film. It was just impossible to shoot the film in the pandemic with those many people staging it.”

"Now that things have calmed down, I keep urging Sriram. I have begged him that he should make it with someone else. I might play some other part in it if I have to. My thing is, how do I play a 21-year-old now? I am conscious about that. I don't feel convinced. Sriram and I share an honest relationship with each other. But I'll still try to convince Sriram to make it because it's a story that needs to be told,” he added.

Meanwhile, Varun is all set to entertain the audience with Jugjugg Jeeyo which will hit the screens on June 24. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Manish Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

Credit: Times Now