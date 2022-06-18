Revealed! Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor finally opens up on why she refused Jaya Bachchan’s role in THIS film

MUMBAI: Neetu Kapoor who will be next seen in Karan Johar’s 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' became vocal about not taking up Jaya Bachchan's role in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

Talking about the same, the veteran actress agreed that the reports were true. Elaborating why she didn't take up the role, she said that it wasn't about her not wanting work. She added that she wasn't into that frame of mind. The veteran beauty went on to share that her husband Rishi Kapoor never asked her not to work, however, he was quite possessive.

She added that he wanted her to be at home and whenever she used to step out, he would go crazy. She further stated that he would ask questions about where she is going and when she will be back home. Neetu revealed that Rishi Ji used to get very insecure and she couldn't imagine of leaving him and shooting for a film.

She quipped that this was the very reason for denying the projects. Ona lighter note the veteran actress concluded by saying that he would have drunk 4 drinks during those instead of 2 drinks.

Meanwhile, 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', helmed by Raj Mehta is all set to release in theatres on June 24, 2022.

Credit: ETimes