Revealed! What did Ahan Shetty say about his intimate scenes in his debut film 'Tadap' ?

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is ready to make his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria directorial Tadap opposite actor Tara Sutaria. In a recent interview, Ahan opened up about doing intimate scenes on screen and how it “scared” him.

In a conversation with Zoom Digital, Ahan talked about doing intimate scenes in the movie. He said, "I was definitely scared. When I heard the story, initially there was no actress locked. In my head, I was like 'Oh my God! Whom am I going to be doing this with? But again, it is all a part of the process. At the end of the day, it is filmmaking. I am not doing those scenes as Ahan, I am doing those scenes as a character."

"I take all those kissing scenes, I take it as any other laughing scene or crying scene. You have to switch off from that. That is very important for an actor to get into the character but be able to get out of the character. You don't want to hold onto that character, that's what I feel. Other people don't agree with that but that's how I feel," he added.

The film will hit the screens on December 3, 2021.

Credit: Hindustan Times