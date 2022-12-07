Revealed! This is what Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has to say about her new upcoming project with Tiger shroff

MUMBAI: There was a buzz surfing the net that actress Rashmika Mandanna and actor Tiger Shroff will be coming together for an action flick and this left the audience excited and overwhelmed as fan clubs of the two stars rejoiced and spread the word on social media.

Now, amid much speculation that the two will be working together in a film, Rashmika on Monday took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that she indeed would be seen with Tiger Shroff, albeit in an advertisement.

While sharing fun and goofy video on her social media account from the sets of her recent ad shoot with Tiger, Rashmika added in the caption - "The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! @tigerjackieshroff and I just shot for an ad.. Working with (Tiger emoji) was absolute (several fire emojis, laughing emoji and a white heart emoji) Look forward to it."

As a perfect co-star and gentleman, Tiger Shroff also reposted Rashmika's story on his Instagram Stories and wrote alongside it "haha what a fun shoot! You killed it as always!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has the most awaited sequel -- Pushpa 2, in her kitty along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Goodbye, Animal, and Varisu with Vijay Thalapathy. Tiger, on the other hand, will be next seen in, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Rambo and Ganapath.

