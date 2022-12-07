Revealed! This is what Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has to say about her new upcoming project with Tiger shroff

Rashmika Mandanna who rose to national fame with her Box Office hit movie Pushpa co-starring Allu Arjun will be next seen sharing the screen space with War actor Tiger Shroff

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 10:44
movie_image: 
Revealed! This is what Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna has to say about her new upcoming project with Tiger shroff

MUMBAI: There was a buzz surfing the net that actress Rashmika Mandanna and actor Tiger Shroff will be coming together for an action flick and this left the audience excited and overwhelmed as fan clubs of the two stars rejoiced and spread the word on social media.

Now, amid much speculation that the two will be working together in a film, Rashmika on Monday took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that she indeed would be seen with Tiger Shroff, albeit in an advertisement.

Also Read: Lovely! Rashmika Mandanna safeguards her fan from being mishandled by her bodyguard, see fans’ reactions

While sharing fun and goofy video on her social media account from the sets of her recent ad shoot with Tiger, Rashmika added in the caption - "The rumours were true you guysssss..lol!! @tigerjackieshroff and I just shot for an ad.. Working with (Tiger emoji) was absolute (several fire emojis, laughing emoji and a white heart emoji) Look forward to it."

As a perfect co-star and gentleman, Tiger Shroff also reposted Rashmika's story on his Instagram Stories and wrote alongside it "haha what a fun shoot! You killed it as always!"

Also Read: Lovely! Rashmika Mandanna safeguards her fan from being mishandled by her bodyguard, see fans’ reactions

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has the most awaited sequel -- Pushpa 2, in her kitty along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Goodbye, Animal, and Varisu with Vijay Thalapathy. Tiger, on the other hand, will be next seen in, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Rambo and Ganapath.

Credit: DNA

Bollywood movies Rashmika Mandanna Tiger Shroff PUSHPA Animal Goodbye Heropanti 2 war TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 10:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Ranveer Singh’s Birthday celebration was all about beach, cycling and wandering the nature, here is what the actor have shared
MUMBAI: No doubt Ranbir Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu begins his treatment to heal his injured hand after Aarohi's major medical mistake
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Pihu being exposed to the painful past and drama of Ram and Priya is creating a bad impact on the child in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing a lot of drama.  Ram and Priya have come...
BREAKING NEWS! Sharmila Shinde and Akshay Kelkar to RETURN to Colors' Nima Denzongpa?
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
Exclusive! “I am really looking forward to play a hard core negative character” Ranbir Kapoor
MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry, we have seen...
Sexy! Salt City actress Monica Chaudhary is leaving the fans in a complete awestruck in these pictures
MUMBAI: Monica Chaudhary who was seen in the web series titled Salt City for Sony LIV has no doubt grabbed the...
Recent Stories
Wow! Ranveer Singh’s Birthday celebration was all about beach, cycling and wandering the nature, here is what the actor have sha
Wow! Ranveer Singh’s Birthday celebration was all about beach, cycling and wandering the nature, here is what the actor have shared
Latest Video