Revealed! This is when Brahmastra will release

MUMBAI : Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films. The film which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, among others was recently wrapped up with a final schedule in Mumbai. Fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release date announcement of the film.

Reportedly, Producer Karan Johar, Disney India, and the team of Brahmastra have finally decided on a release date for the superhero epic rooted in mythology. As per reports, the makers are targeting September 9, 2022, as the release date for the film. The date coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi which is a major holiday in Maharashtra. The team is expected to make an official announcement in a couple of weeks.

Reports further state that the work on the VFX is on schedule and the team is satisfied with the final outcome of the film. The film will have a solo release on September 9. It is among the costliest films of the Hindi film industry.

Owing to the scale of the film, Karan's studio partner, Disney will be ensuring a massive release for the film across the world. A well-planned out strategic promotion will be done through 2022 to build up for the film. Shah Rukh Khan, who has a cameo in the film, will be seen playing a scientist in the film.

