Revealed! This is why Ajay Devgn decided to marry Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most popular, adorable, and respected celebrity couples. The two have been married for 23 years.
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most popular, adorable, and respected celebrity couples.

The two have been married for 23 years. They tied the knot in 1999 and share two kids Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn. Many consider Kajol and Ajay's marriage a perfect example of a blissful union based on mutual love and respect. Now, Ajay has revealed why he married Kajol.

Ajay Devgn, in an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, said, “I really don't know… we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married…"

Further, he added, "Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow." Stating that their marriage too has seen ups and downs, Ajay further said that one needs to manage those disagreements and work it out. "You have to manage those disagreements… Two minds can't be alike but then we discuss and that how it works,” he said. Giving a piece of relationship advice, Ajay said that one should not stick by their egos. He added that one could just apologise and get over.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Runway 34, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh, and CarryMinati.  Recently, Ajay Devgn turned into a rapper with social media influencer Yashraj Mukhate as a part of the promotions for Runway 34. Yashraj Mukhate who is known for his musical remixes to the dialogues and had the world dancing to his tunes has done one of its kind collaboration with the superstar.

