Revealed! This is why Padmini Kolhapure had to slap Rishi Kapoor hard

MUMBAI: Padmini Kolhapure recently got emotional remembering Rishi Kapoor while recreating 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' song. The Prem Rog actress has recalled a scene from the 1982 movie with late actor Rishi Kapoor when she had to slap him 7-8 times. Yes, you heard it right. The actress remembered how she would slow down her hand near Rishi's cheek but his father and director of the film Raj Kapoor asked her to slap him hard.

Prem Rog was a romance based on the story of Rishi Kapoor’s character Dev's love towards a widow of higher status, Manorama, played by Padmini Kolhapure. The screenplay was written by Jainendra Jain and Kamna Chandra. The film was critically acclaimed and also a commercial success. It became the second highest-grossing film of the year after Vidhaata.

Also Read: Padmini Kolhapure: It's an honour to sing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara'

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Padmini Kolhapure recalled the shot, "Slapping scene wow, I know. I had to slap Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and of course what normally happens in an action na, and they synchronize the slap with the action. But Raj (Kapoor) uncle didn't want that, he wanted me to slap him, and then he told 'Nahi nahi tum thappad maro (no, you slap), I want that realistic kind of shot'. Then Chintu told me, 'You go ahead and slap me'."

She also added, "The first take, my hand would just start with that swing and slow down near that cheek. But then Raj uncle would say, 'No, I don't want such a soft slap.' And that shot we had to take some 7-8 retakes. Something kept going wrong, either it was a camera issue, light issue, technical issue and I had to slap him 7-8 times. Now coming to think of it, I don't know what would've happened if I had to get so many slaps."

Also Read: Padmini Kolhapure takes audiences down memory lane with 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara'

Prem Rog also featured Shammi Kapoor, Nanda, Tanuja, Sushma Seth, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raza Murad, Om Prakash, Bindu among others. The film won four Filmfare Awards including Best Director and Best Actor (Female).

Credit: Hindustan Times