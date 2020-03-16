Revealed! Will Pushpa fame Allu Arjun make a cameo in Shehzada? Kartik Aaryan reacts

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada, a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramulo featuring Kriti Sanon

 


MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the glory of his recent successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Following which, the actor is gearing up for his next film Shehzada, the official remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramulo starring Allu Arjun in the lead.

Last year, the makers announced the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and locked in Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon in the lead. Soon, some reports claimed that Allu Arjun will make a cameo appearance in Shehzada. However, the speculations soon fizzled out.



Now Kartik has addressed the rumours about the Pushpa star’s cameo appearence. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star said, “No, there’s no cameo as such. Ya, that’s about it. Allu Arjun’s father (Allu Aravind) is producing it.”

Shehzada is one of the much-awaited films. The film also marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon on the big screen after 2019’s hit Luka Chuppi. While the film was slated to hit the theatres in November this year, the actor recently shared his first look with fans and revealed that the project has been pushed to next year.



Interestingly, Kartik’s film will be locking horns with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani at the box office next year. Dharma Production’s film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also marks KJo’s return to direction after six years since the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

 Credit: koimoi

 
 
   

