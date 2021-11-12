REVELATION: Rani Mukerji is thankful to Yash Chopra for pushing her to take up Saathiya just when people thought her CAREER WAS OVER!

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is all set with her upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2. The actress has given many superhit films in the past, one of which includes Saathiya.

So, we know that Rani Mukerji is an excellent and a very successful actress, but there was a time when she had no work for eight months after her film ‘Mujhe Dosti Karogi’ had performed terribly in the box office. So, when Saathiya came on her way, she need a lot of pursuing to accept the film and that’s how director Yash Chopra took it onto him to make her say a yes to the film! Well, he did it in quite a unique way, by involving her parents.

In a throwback interview with News 18, Rani Mukerji had taken a trip down her memory lane to when Yash Chopra had convinced her to do the film, Rani had disclosed, “A lot of film critics and magazines had written me off and they said ‘her career’s over’ and I was okay with that. I was like probably they are right but I’m not going to give up. I’m going to take up something that my heart believes in. Then luckily Saathiya came along and I remember Yash (Chopra) uncle calling my parents to the office.”

The ‘Paheli’ actress had further shared that Yash had explained to her that she was doing a big blunder by rejecting the movie and had shut her parents in a room till she said yes to the movie.

“My parents had gone to tell Yash uncle that ‘Rani is not interested to do this film’. He called me up and said, ‘Beta, you’re making a very big mistake. I’m locking the door of my room and I’m not letting your parents out till you say yes to the film’. And I thank him for that,” Rani said.

Well, that’s how we got Saathiya with the versatile actress Rani in it! No wonder the movie came out to be a masterpiece. (Also Read: Rani Mukerji: Power with women to change how she's represented)

