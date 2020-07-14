Rhea Chakraborthy pens note for late Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: On this day, a month back, we lost a gem, Sushant Singh Rajput. His death left several questions behind, and many fans on social media are going all out to ensure that the actor gets justice.

Bollywood has also been in a state of shock ever since this news was out. Many celebs paid tribute to the actor. Now, after a month's silence, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has penned a note for him.

The Jalebi actress took to her Instagram handle and shared wonderful words for the Chhichhore actor.

Well, these are indeed sweet words, and he deserves every single word. The actor was loved by all, and his presence will be missed in the industry.

Sushant will last be seen in Dil Bechara, which marks Sanjana’s acting debut and Mukesh Chhabra's director debut. It is an official adaptation of the book The Fault In Our Stars. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. It will release on July 24, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

