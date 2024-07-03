Rhea Chakraborty granted consent for a Thailand vacation following the cancellation of the look-out circular by the Bombay High Court

Rhea Chakraborty

MUMBAI: The actor Rhea Chakraborty has been granted permission to go on a family vacation to Thailand. The approval followed the Bombay High Court's directive to revoke a look-out circular against the actress and her brother Showik. Following the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2020, a drugs case was filed, and the actor is one of the accused.

(Also read: Must read! Rhea Chakraborty expresses gratitude after NCB's decision of not challenging her bail )

On Wednesday, the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court gave Rhea and Showik permission to travel outside. They have been granted permission to travel to Sri Lanka to witness a Holi celebration following their vacation to Thailand.

Following Sushant Singh's death in his Mumbai flat, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) made Showik and Rhea part of its investigation into the purported relationship between Bollywood and drug suppliers.

That September, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea was taken into custody by the NCB. Her brother, Rajput house manager Samuel Miranda, and friend Dipesh Sawant were also arrested after her.

Since the start of the investigation into the well-known case, Chakraborty has not been allowed to go overseas until this temporary authorization. It is important to remember that Chakraborty continues to appear in court in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Since the beginning of the case in 2020, Chakraborty has been the subject of intense public scrutiny and media coverage.

Regarding the professional front, Super Machi, a Telugu-language film, was the actress's most recent feature-length effort. In addition, she has recently made news as one of the leaders on the hit MTV show Roadies.

(Also read: Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating Nikhil Kamath; here's all you need to know about the billionaire businessman)

 

About Author

