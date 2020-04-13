Rhea Chakraborty OPENS UP on dating Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Rhea Chakraborty, who was seen in Mere Dad Ki Maruti, has finally opened up on dating Sushant Singh Rajput.

Although neither Sushant nor Rhea ever made their relationship public but their secret vacations speak volume about their love affair. Yes! Sushant and Rhea have, reportedly, sneaked out for several vacations together and this was evident from their pictures from the same location on social media. It was evident that the rumoured couple was very careful about being seen together. However, this only added on to the rumours about their love affair. But looks like these are mere rumours only. During a recent conversation with ETimes, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress denied stated dating Sushant and claimed that they are just good friends. Rhea, who also claimed to know Sushant for eight years now, asserted that their friendship has evolved with time. She also asserted that while she finds the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor super cute, attractive and one of the nicest persons she knows. However, Rhea isn’t sure about what Sushant thinks of her.

“Neither Sushant Singh Rajput nor I have ever admitted that, so it's not true. Sushant and I are really good friends. I've known him for eight years now. We were in YRF together and we had the same manager for a long period. Our friendship has evolved over the years. I love all my friends and I don't hide that. I am very public about my love for the people in my life, whether they are girls or boys. Whereas Sushant is a concern, he's one of the nicest and the coolest person I know. I don't know about him but to me, he's super cute and attractive. But I don't know what he thinks about me,” Rhea was quoted saying.

Credits: Etimes, Pinkvilla