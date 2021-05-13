Rhea Chakraborty writes a heart-warming post amidst the pandemic, says people are restoring humanity by fighting this together

MUMBAI: In these unprecedented times, people are coming together to protect the human race and to fight with the cruel Coronavirus. Almost every single human being in the country has made donations to various organisations while many used their social media might and helped the needy with hospital beds and other medical resources. Well, now, actor Rhea Chakraborty thinks that other than the pandemic, the other thing that will go down in history is ‘humanity’. She says that amidst the crisis, the human race came together and fought together while restoring humanity.

Rhea recently took to her Instagram stories and mentioned how happy she is to see people helping each other without any judgement or hate. Her sweet little note read, “It fills my heart to see how we are standing together in this crisis that will go down in history but what really will go down in history is that the human race was divided but in the face of adversity they united and turned into human beings again… and helped each other, didn’t judge, didn’t hate, fought together and won together… and just like that humanity was restored and we saved the world. Keeping the faith with love Rhea.”

Some days back, Rhea was seen mourning the death of her uncle Col S Suresh Kumar VSM who left for the heavenly abode after succumbing to COVID-19. While paying a tribute to her late uncle, the actor was seen praising him for being a wonderful person, a loyal officer, a loving father and an orthopaedic surgeon. Paying her last salute, the Jalebi actor said the virus doesn’t spare anyone and doesn’t differentiate between good or bad. She wanted us to unite and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

