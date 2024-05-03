Rhea Kapoor Birthday: Check out the stylist’s stunning pictures over the time

As Rhea celebrates her 37th birthday today, let us look at some of her most exquisite and stunning looks over the years
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 13:57
Rhea Kapoor

MUMBAI :Rhea Kapoor is one of Hindi cinema’s favourite stylists as well as a popular producer who has dished out stylish films like Veere Di Wedding, Aisha and many more. From styling her sister Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to many top film actresses, Rhea knows how to add that touch of glamour to every look! 

As Rhea celebrates her 37th birthday today, let us look at some of her most exquisite and stunning looks over the years;

What are your thoughts on Rhea’s looks? Tell us in the comments below.

Rhea’s insta account is full of stunning looks and stylish cool attires of not just the stylist but also well known celebs who love to be styled by her!

On the work front, Rhea is busy with her upcoming film Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Krit Sanon. She also has another untitled film in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

