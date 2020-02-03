News

Richa Chaddha to play girl with a lisp in Anubhav Sinha’s next

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2020 08:41 PM

MUMBAI: After wowing the audiences with her role in Section 375 and Panga, actress Richa Chadha can't wait to come up with her next project Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is touted to be a black comedy in which Richa will be seen playing the role of a commercial sex worker.

Talking about her upcoming film, Richa said that she is doing all sorts of roles now. As these are going she will explore all facets of her personality. After Section 375 and Panga, she is glad that the next film will be so different.

In Anubhav Sinha's Abhi to Party Shuru Hui Hai, she said that she will play this crazy character called Softie. It's a comedy part and her character has a lisp. Calling comedy her favourite genre, she added, she thoroughly enjoys comedy. In fact, she has been actively trying to do more in that space.

 

