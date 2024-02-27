Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce 6 films as producers, unveil the slate for their production venture

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 20:09
movie_image: 
Richa Chadha

MUMBAI : Pushing Buttons Studios, the dynamic production house founded by Bollywood power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in March 2021, is already making waves in the industry. Following their grand debut at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival last month with "Girls Will Be Girls," the studio has announced an impressive lineup of diverse projects that underline their commitment to innovation and groundbreaking storytelling.

"Girls Will Be Girls," the debut production from Pushing Buttons Studios, directed by Shuchi Talati, has garnered widespread acclaim and achieved notable success at Sundance. The film, a collaborative effort between Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angels, Blink Digital, and Dolce Vita Films, secured two top awards – the Audience Choice for Best Film and the Jury Award for Best Actor, presented to lead actress Preeti Panigrahi.

Building on this triumph, Pushing Buttons Studios is thrilled to reveal their upcoming ventures, showcasing their dedication to exploring various genres and supporting emerging talents. The diverse slate includes an adult animated project, a comedy, a satire, a documentary, and a fantasy drama film.

Richa Chadha expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming projects, stating, "We are driven by a passion for storytelling and a commitment to bring fresh, diverse narratives to the forefront. The success of 'Girls Will Be Girls' at Sundance has fueled our determination to continue pushing creative boundaries."

Ali Fazal added, "Pushing Buttons Studios is not just a production house; it's a platform for artists to collaborate, experiment, and create memorable experiences for audiences. We are excited about the diverse range of projects in our pipeline."

Here is the complete details of the line up announced

1. Girls Will Be Girls (coming of age drama) - A film By Shuchi Talati 

Follows the journey of 16 year old Mira, whose sexy, rebellious coming of age is disrupted by her young mother who never got to come of age herself 

2. Papita (Crime Thriller) - A film By Akash Bhatia 

Porus Bisht, a Mumbai paparazzi photographer with a knack for voyeurism, aspires to transcend his profession and become a respected photographer. His story takes a turn when he captures a pivotal moment involving a renowned celebrity, altering both his career and life. 

3. Doggie Stylez (Adult Animation) - A film by Ashutosh Pathak 

Doggie Stylez is a tongue-in-cheek satire on modern humans, told through the lens of a society of dogs imitating human values, and failing. How can they succeed really, when even humans can't?

4. Pinky Promise (Musical Comedy) - Written by Amitosh Nagpal 

In a small hillock-town of Himachal Pradesh, Pinky, a 'spirited' dancer, and Goldie, a talented singer from a rival Bhajan-Mandli, find themselves entangled in a forbidden love. Despite their feuding families, they defy expectations and embark on a joyous musical journey, creating a modern-day Romeo and Juliet tale with a heartwarming and happily-ever-after twist.

5. RiAlity (Documentary) - A film by Rahul Singh Datta 

In the whirlwind of wedding planning, demanding jobs, and tricky relationships, Ali and Richa cling to each other for the ride of their lives.

6. Miss Palmoliv All Night Cabaret (Fantasy Drama) - A film by Kamal Swaroop 

A revolutionary celibate daku, Bhavani Singh, and a cabaret dancer, Miss Palmolive, embark on a platonic musical journey through the fantastical world of Cinemata, where the government discovers that only a kiss can defeat him.


 

Richa Chadha Ali Fazal Preeti Panigrahi Girls Will Be Girls Shuchi Talati Papita Akash Bhatia Doggie Stylez Ashutosh Pathak Pinky Promise Amitosh Nagpal RiAlity Rahul Singh Datta Miss Palmoliv All Night Cabaret Kamal Swaroop Bhavani Singh Miss Palmolive TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 20:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ehan Bhat on movie Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive
MUMBAI: Actor Ehan Bhat was seen last in the movie Starfish which had Khushali Kumar in the leading role, the actor is...
Dance Plus Pro: Kya Baat Hai! Dharmesh gives Remo D'Souza's MJ Band to this contestant; says "It's bigger than the trophy"
MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of...
Kundali Bhagya SPOILER: Oh NO! Rajveer will ruin everything using Shaurya as bait
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Wow! Check out the hard work done by Manisha Rani during one of her toughest performances on the show
MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and other Blockbuster Directors’ upcoming movies
MUMBAI: We can see some movies are been made and great content coming from some brilliant minds of filmmakers, with...
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Shaurya to Sabotaging the Luthras' next big project
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms.  The original cast had Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj...
Recent Stories
Ehan
Ehan Bhat on movie Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ehan
Ehan Bhat on movie Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive
Sanjay
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and other Blockbuster Directors’ upcoming movies
Nora Fatehi
GLOBAL SUPERSTAR NORA FATEHI SIGNS RECORD DEAL WITH WARNER MUSIC GROUP
Akshay
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Chappal incident – Here are the actors who were attacked in Public
Sara
Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted filming for Metro In Dino in Delhi NCR; WATCH VIDEO
Pathaan 2
Pathaan 2, Animal 2 and other most awaited sequels release dates