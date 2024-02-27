Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce 6 films as producers, unveil the slate for their production venture

MUMBAI : Pushing Buttons Studios, the dynamic production house founded by Bollywood power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in March 2021, is already making waves in the industry. Following their grand debut at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival last month with "Girls Will Be Girls," the studio has announced an impressive lineup of diverse projects that underline their commitment to innovation and groundbreaking storytelling.

"Girls Will Be Girls," the debut production from Pushing Buttons Studios, directed by Shuchi Talati, has garnered widespread acclaim and achieved notable success at Sundance. The film, a collaborative effort between Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angels, Blink Digital, and Dolce Vita Films, secured two top awards – the Audience Choice for Best Film and the Jury Award for Best Actor, presented to lead actress Preeti Panigrahi.

Building on this triumph, Pushing Buttons Studios is thrilled to reveal their upcoming ventures, showcasing their dedication to exploring various genres and supporting emerging talents. The diverse slate includes an adult animated project, a comedy, a satire, a documentary, and a fantasy drama film.

Richa Chadha expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming projects, stating, "We are driven by a passion for storytelling and a commitment to bring fresh, diverse narratives to the forefront. The success of 'Girls Will Be Girls' at Sundance has fueled our determination to continue pushing creative boundaries."

Ali Fazal added, "Pushing Buttons Studios is not just a production house; it's a platform for artists to collaborate, experiment, and create memorable experiences for audiences. We are excited about the diverse range of projects in our pipeline."

Here is the complete details of the line up announced

1. Girls Will Be Girls (coming of age drama) - A film By Shuchi Talati

Follows the journey of 16 year old Mira, whose sexy, rebellious coming of age is disrupted by her young mother who never got to come of age herself

2. Papita (Crime Thriller) - A film By Akash Bhatia

Porus Bisht, a Mumbai paparazzi photographer with a knack for voyeurism, aspires to transcend his profession and become a respected photographer. His story takes a turn when he captures a pivotal moment involving a renowned celebrity, altering both his career and life.

3. Doggie Stylez (Adult Animation) - A film by Ashutosh Pathak

Doggie Stylez is a tongue-in-cheek satire on modern humans, told through the lens of a society of dogs imitating human values, and failing. How can they succeed really, when even humans can't?

4. Pinky Promise (Musical Comedy) - Written by Amitosh Nagpal

In a small hillock-town of Himachal Pradesh, Pinky, a 'spirited' dancer, and Goldie, a talented singer from a rival Bhajan-Mandli, find themselves entangled in a forbidden love. Despite their feuding families, they defy expectations and embark on a joyous musical journey, creating a modern-day Romeo and Juliet tale with a heartwarming and happily-ever-after twist.

5. RiAlity (Documentary) - A film by Rahul Singh Datta

In the whirlwind of wedding planning, demanding jobs, and tricky relationships, Ali and Richa cling to each other for the ride of their lives.

6. Miss Palmoliv All Night Cabaret (Fantasy Drama) - A film by Kamal Swaroop

A revolutionary celibate daku, Bhavani Singh, and a cabaret dancer, Miss Palmolive, embark on a platonic musical journey through the fantastical world of Cinemata, where the government discovers that only a kiss can defeat him.



