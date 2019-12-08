Richa Chadha: 'Inside Edge' has been a huge pet project for me

Actress Richa Chadha considers the "Inside Edge" show as her "huge pet project".

As the second season of the cricket drama is about to launch, Richa shared that she felt "bad" for missing the promotional activities of the show.

She said: "I have been in Lucknow shooting for a new unannounced project. 'Inside Edge' has always been a huge pet project for me simply because it was the first of its kind and I'm extremely close to the story and very proud of the work that has gone into it.

"However, we as a team had to take a call and my dates were already committed here and thus my physical presence for the promotions wasn't possible. Though I feel bad owing to me missing in Mumbai, I'm certain that the loyalists of the show will definitely come back and see the brand new season and I'm excited to see what people think of the second season".

Written and directed by Karan Anshuman, the first season of "Inside Edge" revolved around the Mumbai Mavericks team -- a part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional Indian Premier League kind of T20 cricket tournament.

The second season, which also features Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta and Sapna Pabbi, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday.