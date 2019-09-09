News

Richa Chadha speaks about her marriage plans with Ali Fazal

09 Sep 2019 06:47 PM

MUMBAI: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are one of the most adorable couples in B-town. They are in a relationship since quite a long time now and have been going strong. They give major relationship goals to their fans.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, when Richa was asked about their next step, she blamed their hectic schedule for not letting the duo spend quality time together. Hence for their marriage, she might need an entire production team to plan. She added saying Ali might also require a production team from his end as well. Both are involved in several projects overseas as well which puts them in different time zones. Also, Ali barely gets any time for himself.  Though the duo is not afraid to take the plunge, lack of time is the biggest hurdle of their relationship.  The duo connects on video call as they both work in different shifts as per their shooting schedule.  Hence planning marriage in such a situation seems difficult.

On the work front, Richa next will be seen in Section 375, while Ali will be next seen in Prassthanam.

