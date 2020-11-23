Richa Chadha spills beans about moving-in with beau Ali Fazal before wedding; says No Wedding Till There's No COVID-19 Vaccine

MUMBAI: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are painting the town red ever since they made their relationship official. The duo are doing terrific work in world of entertainment, and they can be the next power couple in Bollywood. After dating each other for years, the duo was, in fact, supposed to tie the knot earlier this April. However, destiny had some other plans and the world got hit by a global pandemic that resulted into lacs of cases, deaths and a never-ending lockdown. At present, India, along with a lot of other countries, continues to fight against COVID-19 with a hope for its vaccine that's underway. And the latter exactly is the reason why we aren't seeing Richa and Ali as an officially married couple. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, the Fukrey Returns actress opened on moving in with boyfriend Ali in their new love nest, a place that seems to be away from all the hustle and bustle.

Richa revealed how the two of them were supposed to shift earlier but the government imposed lockdown caused the delay. "The lease on my previous apartment had expired in March but the lockdown postponed the shift," said the actress. Upon being asked about her and Ali's name home, Richa added, "We wanted peace and this place which is close to the sea, is in a neighbourhood full of retired people. Unlike Bandra and Andheri, which are crawling with paparazzi, it is more secluded and affords some privacy. I don't have to dress up to go to the gym or to run errands." The apartment, as per Richa, is rented and the couple plans to stay there for a couple of years. The actress is currently busy in settling the house, while Ali is out for his shoot.

Richa also spilled the beans on how her boyfriend Ali Fazal is as a fellow flatmate. She added, "He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It's good to finally be able to take decisions together, right what from soap to buy to which maid to hire.

Further, Chadha was quizzed about her and Ali's impending wedding, to which, the actress revealed that with such daily spike in the COVID-19 cases, it seems difficult. The couple is now waiting for the vaccine to finalise their wedding date. We wait!

Well, it would be a delight to see the couple soon walking down the aisle

