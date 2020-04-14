News

Richa turns script writer amid lockdown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2020 12:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha is utilising her lockdown time as she has taken to script writing. She says it all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea.

"It all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. Soon enough, it started looking like a concept I would like to develop. It's a comedy, my favourite genre. The premise is hilarious," Richa said.

She added that she wants to write something and focus on why people should prioritise.

"The fact that all our lives have come to a screeching halt has made me contemplate the fragility of human existence. I want to write something that focuses on why people should prioritize what's necessary. Too often we are all so busy chasing things, that we forget to spare a thought for ourselves and what really matters to us," she said.

The lockdown has helped her explore her creative side.

"It has been bottled up within me for a long time and the entire lockdown phase has accelerated my creative side. I am just putting together the skeletal structure and will then start looking for a screenplay writer," she said.

Tags Richa Chadha Lockdown COVID-19 coronavirus Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here