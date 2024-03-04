Riddhima Kapoor Sahani to make a Bollywood debut soon? Here's what netizens think

Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Neetu Kapoor were the first guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show. While the comic quotient of the show got mixed reviews, people have been discussing how the show seemed like an indirect promotion of the Kapoor kids, Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 23:55
movie_image: 
Riddhima

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Neetu Kapoor were the first guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show. While the comic quotient of the show got mixed reviews, people have been discussing how the show seemed like an indirect promotion of the Kapoor kids, Ranbir Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Also read -Rishi Kapoor stopped Salman Khan from bartending at Riddhima Kapoor's wedding, Ranbir Kapoor reveals

On the show, Neetu Kapoor kept on talking about how Rishi Kapoor was an excellent father. She also spoke about the Sanskari upbringing of her children. As we know, some of Ranbir Kapoor's old videos have been going viral on social media where the actor made somewhat questionable comments. On Reddit, people are wondering if they intended to make things better before Ramayana kicks off in full swing.

Netizens on Reddit are discussing how coming on the show also meant a chance to promote Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who is making her debut. Neetu Kapoor mentioned her daughter's debut on the show. She is a part of the third season called Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. This time, it is a clash between Mumbai and Delhi. The jewellery designer will be representing the elite of Delhi. On the show, we will get a glimpse of Riddhima Kapoor Sahani's super-rich life in Delhi. It seems it is far more lavish than the likes of Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor.

People are discussing whether it was a strategic decision given that Kapil Sharma is known amongst the masses. It is a great platform to create buzz for Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. There is buzz that she might join the show for season 4 as well.

Also read -Fantastic! Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni all set to make her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Fabulous Lives 3?

People have noticed how Alia Bhatt was not mentioned on the show. The show will soon bring in other top stars. The best thing was the reunion of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 
 

Ranbir Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor Neetu Kapoor the great Indian Kapil Sharma show Ramayana Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 23:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Riddhima Kapoor Sahani to make a Bollywood debut soon? Here's what netizens think
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Neetu Kapoor were the first guests on The Great Indian Kapil Show....
Raashii Khanna wishes birthday to ‘very grounded’ Vikrant Massey
MUMBAI: Versatile powerhouse Raashii Khanna took to her social media handles to wish Vikrant Massey on his birthday....
Trending News Today: From Tapsee Pannu’s viral wedding video to Upcoming movies - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Ganapath, Koyla and more movies with great concept and why they failed
MUMBAI: There are times when we have watched a trailer of a movie and felt so amazing or touched by the concept but it...
Ranbir Kapoor brings this luxurious car home, which is worth Rs. 8 Crore, take a look
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is sitting back and enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family...
Upcoming movies April 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Do Aur Do Pyaar and more exciting movies you should watch
MUMBAI : So March has ended and we got to watch some amazing movies, however, it’s not over yet as the month of April...
Recent Stories
Riddhima
Riddhima Kapoor Sahani to make a Bollywood debut soon? Here's what netizens think
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Raashii
Raashii Khanna wishes birthday to ‘very grounded’ Vikrant Massey
Tapsee
Trending News Today: From Tapsee Pannu’s viral wedding video to Upcoming movies - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Ganapath
Ganapath, Koyla and more movies with great concept and why they failed
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor brings this luxurious car home, which is worth Rs. 8 Crore, take a look
Upcoming movies
Upcoming movies April 2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Do Aur Do Pyaar and more exciting movies you should watch
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer gets UA certificate, here is the duration of the movie