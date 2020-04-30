News

Riddhima Kapoor's posts on social media are heart-wrenching

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last this morning, at a hospital in Mumbai. This is a huge loss for Bollywood and more so for his family members, especially his wife Neetu, son Ranbir, and daughter Riddhima. While Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir were by his side, when he passed away, Riddhima couldn’t be there as she resides in Delhi.

Riddhima grieved her father’s loss and shared a few pictures with him on her Instagram story. First, she posted a selfie with him, and wrote, 'Love you papa, RIP'. Another picture shows her, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and in the caption, she wrote, 'I miss you already Come back na papa'. She further wrote in another story, 'Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you papa'.

As per reports earlier, Riddhima and four other members had been granted permission to move from Delhi to Mumbai to be with her grieving family. However, her reaching within such a short span of time seemed highly unlikely.

Have a look at her posts below.

May Rishiji's soul rest in peace.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Rishi Kapoor daughter Riddhima Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor TellyChakkar

