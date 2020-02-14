News

Riding high on success, team Malang visits a theatre in the city to meet and interact with the fans!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: The recently released film, Malang is garnering appreciation from all across. Excited to see the response, team Malang including Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani recently visited a theatre in Mumbai and interacted with the fans who were watching ‘Malang’ on the screens.

The fans were too excited to see the reel actors who were right on their screens, glimpse of an eye and they were right in from on them. From whistles to hoots and claps- the entire atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and appreciation for the film. Aditya and Disha not only interacted with the fans about also clicked a group selfie with the audience.

Disha looked as hot as ever and Aditya was at his casual best with a glee on their face after the massive success as they visited the theatre. Malang has been the talk of the town ever since the high on life trailer of the movie was released. The film opened big at the box office and continues to maintain its stronghold. Everyone is all praise for the film.

The film Malang is a Mohit Suri directorial and is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani. Malang hit the theatres on 7th February 2020 and took over the world with its gripping elements of thrill, romance, and mystery in the storyline.

The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang is running strong at the box office and the madness has taken over the audience where the numbers are growing fast with each passing day and so is the appreciation!

