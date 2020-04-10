News

Rihanna buys ventilator for dad as he recovers from COVID-19

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 08:06 PM

MUMBAI: Pop star Rihanna helped keep her father Ronald Fenty's spirits up after she got to know he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Fenty told The Sun he was very ill after testing positive for the deadly virus, and he has Rihanna, whose birth name is Robyn, to thank for his road to recovery.

"My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die, to be honest," Fenty said.

She added: "She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done."

He shared that his daughter even bought a ventilator for him and sent it to Barbados for him to use, but his symptoms were not so severe enough for him to use it.

"I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst."

According to the portal, Fenty spent 14 days at the Paragon Isolation Center on the island.

Tags Pop star Rihanna Ronald Fenty COVID-19 Robyn Paragon Isolation Center TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here