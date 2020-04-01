News

Rihanna wants three or four kids before decade ends

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2020 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna wants to become a mum of three before the end of the decade.

The "S&M" hitmaker is not fixed on being in a committed relationship, but she wants "three or four" kids by 2030, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to British Vogue, Rihanna said that she's more than capable of being a single mother.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh you got it wrong...,'. They diminish you as a mother, (if) there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.

"That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Tags Singer Rihanna British Vogue TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Checkout the most stylish hairdo of TV actresses

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here