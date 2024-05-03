Rihanna whispers Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite dance number in his ears-can you guess it?

For all the fans of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan here is some interesting news that international star Rihanna gave a huge compliment to the superstar on her favourite dance number of the actor
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 19:27
movie_image: 
Rihanna

MUMBAI:It was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre wedding festival at Jamnagar, Gujarat recently and we have seen many pictures and posts which went viral all over the internet from the past few days. These clicks have taken over the social media and we saw how the celebrities were enjoying the pre wedding 3 days festival. We have seen many names not only from the Indian cinema but also from the Hollywood industry. These names include Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, among many others gracing the celebrations. The list also includes international names Like Rihanna, Akon, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and many others.

This three days festival was the talk of the town and we can see many inside pictures which were dropped by different celebrities, however the pictures which had maximum attention of the audience was of the superstar Shahrukh Khan with the International star Rihanna. We have also seen the international singer dancing with different celebrities and there are few pictures of Rihanna where she was having the best time with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoying and dancing.

And now there is news and reports which say that Rihanna has revealed Shah Rukh Khan's favourite Dance Number and enjoyed dancing with him. Rihanna told superstar Shah Rukh Khan that she just loved the way he does Chaiya Chaiya when he was dancing with her and she enjoyed dancing with him.

Also read- Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan nearly got pulled into the crowd by a fan who won't let his hand free at the Dunki event; See here more!

Indeed this is a huge compliment for the superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his all time favourite song Chaiya Chaiya. Indeed, it was a treat to watch our favourite superstar Shah Rukh Khan posing with different celebrities at the event, but two pictures that have taken all the limelight are one with the International star Rihanna and another one is when all the three Khans came together to set the stage on fire.

What are your views on these beautiful comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - What! When Shah Rukh opened up about not getting work in an action film initially, “nobody was taking me…”

Shah Rukh Khan Rihanna Anant Ambani Anil Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/05/2024 - 19:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Trending News Today: From Manisha Rani on her bond with Rithwik Dhanjani to Bigg Boss OTT S3 release date-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Neeraj Pandey’s next
MUMBAI: We have exclusively learnt that actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to play the lead role in Neeraj Pandey...
Rihanna's pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and Orry's earrings go viral
MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, fondly known as Orry, lights up every Bollywood gathering. He recently joined the pre-wedding...
Kartik Aaryan has a different take on fun in Goa as he sets some high FITNESS GOALS
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan has proved his skills over the time with his acting skills and various characters. Kartik Aaryan...
Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Elvish Yadav come together for a music video
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry and today, she has a massive fan following....
Murder Mubarak actress Sara Ali Khan impresses audience with this latest hot look
MUMBAI: Fans have been interested in the new and upcoming movie Murder Mubarak from the time when it was first...
Recent Stories
Manisha
Trending News Today: From Manisha Rani on her bond with Rithwik Dhanjani to Bigg Boss OTT S3 release date-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Manisha
Trending News Today: From Manisha Rani on her bond with Rithwik Dhanjani to Bigg Boss OTT S3 release date-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Tamannaah
Tamannaah Bhatia to lead Neeraj Pandey’s next
Shah
Rihanna's pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and Orry's earrings go viral
Kartik
Kartik Aaryan has a different take on fun in Goa as he sets some high FITNESS GOALS
Ajay
From Ajay Devgn to Hrithik Roshan: 12 celebs who tweaked their name for good luck
Rani
Rani Mukerji has this to say about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan changing the fate of Yash Raj Films