Rihanna whispers Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite dance number in his ears-can you guess it?

MUMBAI:It was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre wedding festival at Jamnagar, Gujarat recently and we have seen many pictures and posts which went viral all over the internet from the past few days. These clicks have taken over the social media and we saw how the celebrities were enjoying the pre wedding 3 days festival. We have seen many names not only from the Indian cinema but also from the Hollywood industry. These names include Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, among many others gracing the celebrations. The list also includes international names Like Rihanna, Akon, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump and many others.

This three days festival was the talk of the town and we can see many inside pictures which were dropped by different celebrities, however the pictures which had maximum attention of the audience was of the superstar Shahrukh Khan with the International star Rihanna. We have also seen the international singer dancing with different celebrities and there are few pictures of Rihanna where she was having the best time with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoying and dancing.

And now there is news and reports which say that Rihanna has revealed Shah Rukh Khan's favourite Dance Number and enjoyed dancing with him. Rihanna told superstar Shah Rukh Khan that she just loved the way he does Chaiya Chaiya when he was dancing with her and she enjoyed dancing with him.

Indeed this is a huge compliment for the superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his all time favourite song Chaiya Chaiya. Indeed, it was a treat to watch our favourite superstar Shah Rukh Khan posing with different celebrities at the event, but two pictures that have taken all the limelight are one with the International star Rihanna and another one is when all the three Khans came together to set the stage on fire.

