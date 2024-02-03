Rihanna's hilarious reaction to the viral video of her luggage at Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's wedding

Rihanna

MUMBAI: Rihanna's wit is in full swing once again! The Barbadian songstress made a stunning entrance in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, accompanied by an impressive load of luggage. 

Also read - Rihanna Curates Exclusive Playlist for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations

And we're not just talking suitcases here; we're talking ‘massive’ luggage. The one that required carts to pull it off. On February 29, a video of Rihanna's luggage went viral. One fan couldn't help but quip, "What did she bring with her? A folding house?” Seems like it caught her attention as she humorously replied.

Also read - Rumors Abound: Ambani's Lavish Gesture to Rihanna, gifts her a diamond Studded Umbrella

Responding to her viral video, the Love on the Brain singer said, "The stage couldn’t fit in my carryon.” Accompanied by a shrugging emoji, Rihanna's witty response hinted at her upcoming performance, possibly explaining the need for the large amount of luggage she was bringing. She joins a distinguished list of international performers, including Beyoncé, John Legend, and Maroon 5, who have earlier performed at events hosted by the Ambani family, and Rihanna is expected to give a memorable performance as well. Check out her response.

The iconic voice behind hit tracks such as WORK, We Found Love, Love The Way You Lie, etc., will be headlining a show for the first time in India. Reportedly, Rihanna will be performing her hit tracks including Diamonds, All Of The Lights, We Found Love In A Hopeless Place, and others. Additionally, she will rock the stage with Where Have You Been, Don’t Stop The Music, and Only Girl (In The World).

The extensive media coverage and glimpses from the inside showed that the singer was present rehearsing all night on the stage after her arrival. She has also been at the indoor arena where she will perform and has already done a mic check. The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will go on for three days. Rihanna is getting paid £5 million (about $6.3 million) for her performance.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Rihanna Mukesh Ambani Anant Ambani Isha Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bollywood TellyChakkar
