Rihanna's STAGGERING performance fee for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Everyone is excited for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, which is scheduled to begin on March 1, 2024. Numerous well-known personalities, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna, and the royalty of Hindi music, Arijit Singh, will be present at the gala event. The Ambanis, who are the richest family in India, have planned the most amazing pre-wedding celebration for Anant.

Rihanna is well-known for her captivating stage presence and is expected to deliver a powerful performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala. A MailOnline article claims that Rihanna was paid an incredible USD 5 million by the Ambanis for her appearance at the event. Furthermore, a person with knowledge of the proceedings disclosed that the Ambanis had paid for the entire three-day celebration.

The prominent celebrities who will be present at the event will receive once-in-a-lifetime experiences from Rihanna. Along with other members of her crew, the singer attended the celebrations with her spouse, A$AP Rocky. A sophisticated stage setup suitable for performance was visible in some leaked images and videos from the location that have appeared online. The Barbadian singer was spotted practicing her song Diamonds in yet another video, and her voice took our breaths away.

As she prepared for her private performance, Rihanna was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on February 29, 2024. We were able to witness the crew of the well-known Barbadian musician arriving for the event in another video shot from the airport. We also managed to obtain a video showing the artist arriving in India for a brief visit with enormous trunks full of belongings.

The 3,000-acre garden of the Ambani family's Jamnagar, Gujarat, home will host the entirety of the festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, according to a story by The Guardian. The Ambanis would spend an incredible Rs. 1000 crore on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, according to a different MensXp story.

