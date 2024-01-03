Rihanna's STAGGERING performance fee for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event; Read on to know more!

Numerous well-known personalities, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna, and the royalty of Hindi music, Arijit Singh, will be present at the gala event. The Ambanis, who are the richest family in India, have planned the most amazing pre-wedding celebration for Anant.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 10:44
movie_image: 
Rihanna

MUMBAI: Everyone is excited for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, which is scheduled to begin on March 1, 2024. Numerous well-known personalities, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna, and the royalty of Hindi music, Arijit Singh, will be present at the gala event. The Ambanis, who are the richest family in India, have planned the most amazing pre-wedding celebration for Anant.

(Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates among attendees - view guest list)

Rihanna is well-known for her captivating stage presence and is expected to deliver a powerful performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala. A MailOnline article claims that Rihanna was paid an incredible USD 5 million by the Ambanis for her appearance at the event. Furthermore, a person with knowledge of the proceedings disclosed that the Ambanis had paid for the entire three-day celebration.

The prominent celebrities who will be present at the event will receive once-in-a-lifetime experiences from Rihanna. Along with other members of her crew, the singer attended the celebrations with her spouse, A$AP Rocky. A sophisticated stage setup suitable for performance was visible in some leaked images and videos from the location that have appeared online. The Barbadian singer was spotted practicing her song Diamonds in yet another video, and her voice took our breaths away.

As she prepared for her private performance, Rihanna was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on February 29, 2024. We were able to witness the crew of the well-known Barbadian musician arriving for the event in another video shot from the airport. We also managed to obtain a video showing the artist arriving in India for a brief visit with enormous trunks full of belongings.

The 3,000-acre garden of the Ambani family's Jamnagar, Gujarat, home will host the entirety of the festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, according to a story by The Guardian. The Ambanis would spend an incredible Rs. 1000 crore on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, according to a different MensXp story.

(Also read: Amazing! Take a look at Anant Ambani’s sassy reply to SRK and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal for acting in films)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Reliance Industries Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bollywood movies Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses Bollywood Fashion OTT Digital News TV News TV actresses fashion lifestyle TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 10:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rihanna's STAGGERING performance fee for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event; Read on to know more!
MUMBAI: Everyone is excited for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, which is scheduled to...
Mahima Gupta will make your jaws drop with these hot pictures
MUMBAI: Mahima Gupta is no doubt of the major head turners coming from the acting space, her name has to be taken when...
Ranveer Singh's heartfelt gestures towards Paparazzi amidst Deepika's pregnancy news
MUMBAI: The first child that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting together was revealed yesterday....
Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa box office day 6: Vidyut Jammwal starrer is a clear rejection from the audience
MUMBAI: Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal along with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson is...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: High Drama Abhira stands up for Charu amidst family turmoil
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Oh No! Armaan rejects Ruhi's love proposal
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
Rihanna
Rihanna's STAGGERING performance fee for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event; Read on to know more!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mahima Gupta
Mahima Gupta will make your jaws drop with these hot pictures
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh's heartfelt gestures towards Paparazzi amidst Deepika's pregnancy news
Crakk
Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa box office day 6: Vidyut Jammwal starrer is a clear rejection from the audience
Article
Article 370 box office day 6: Yami Gautam starrer records fantastic week 1
Asha
Asha Bhosle set to wow audiences with 18 Songs in a single concert at 90
Yodha
Trending News Today: From Yodha trailer launch setting a new record Netflix 2024 lineup- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news