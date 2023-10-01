Rinkie Khanna's daughter Naomika Saran is a complete diva; check out these pictures

MUMBAI : These days many people have been eagerly following the latest pictures and posts of various Bollywood star kids. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan; these are just some of the names of the famous star kids who have been widely known through social media much before their Bollywood debut.

And now, the Bollywood star kids who are the talk of the town are Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Akshay Kumar’s son Arav Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan, and some others. Having said that, this latest picture of Aarav Kumar with his cousin sister Naomika Saran has been grabbing the attention of the fans.

These pictures of the brother-sister duo have been getting all the love from the fans. They are definitely setting some major sibling goals. But the name that is grabbing most of the attention of the fans is Naomika Saran. Yes, the daughter of actress Rinke Khanna, Naomika Saran is looking really cute in these pictures.

Having said that, let us take a look at some of the sizzling and cute pictures of the star kid Naomika Saran, which proves that she is diva in the making

No doubt these pictures of Naomika Saran are grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet and we won't be wrong in saying that Naomika Saran is the Diva in the making.

What do you think about these pictures of the actress Naomika Saran and do you think she should make Bollywood Debut, do let us know in the comments section below.

