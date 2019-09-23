Rinku Niem: Ayushmann Khurrana encouraged me at every step of my work in DREAM GIRL

MUMBAI: Rinku Niem, who was recently seen in the movie Dream Girl, was appreciated for her performance as Pankhudi. She essayed the role of the receptionist at the call centre in which Ayushmann worked. Although it was a small role, it was a pivotal one, and the actress was noticed.



Tellychakkar got in touch with Rinku and asked her how she bagged the role and how it was to work with Ayushmann.



Riku said that she had come to Mumbai for her studies, but she always knew that she wanted to become an actress. For quite some time, she did theatre and a few serials. She uses to give auditions and also study at the same time. Even for Dream Girl, she just gave one audition and was selected.

When we asked her how it was working with Ayushmann and the entire cast, Rinku said that she had a blast on the sets. Talented actor Rajesh Sharma, who essayed the role of her boss in the movie, was of great support to Rinku. She further said that she used to have difficulty in saying her dialogues, but he really helped her overcome it and gave her a lot of acting tips. Ayushmann also helped her. He would tell her that she could do it and that she is intelligent and smart.



Rinku is very happy that the movie has been appreciated and is doing so well at the box office. She is also very grateful to the director for having faith in her and her talent.



Initially, Rinku stated that her family didn’t know about her acting passion, but after that, they have been very supportive and are happy to see her on the big and small screens.



When asked about her upcoming projects, the actress said that she has given auditions for a few projects and is waiting for a positive call.



Well, we wish Rinku all the very best. May she achieve more and more success!