RIP! 8 Miles actor/rapper Nashawn Breedlove passes away at 46

MUMBAI: Popular rapper and actor Nashawn Breedlove who gained immense fame after battle-rapping in the Hollywood film 8 Miles with American rapper and songwriter Eminem, passed away in his New Jersey home. The actor passed away in his sleep on Sunday and his family is unaware of the cause of his death. The actor was 46 years old.

He was part of Eminem starrer 8 Miles, which was partially based on the latter’s life. He became famous for playing Lotto in the 2002 hit and his rap war in the film with Eminem’s B-Rabbit. Sharing a video of the film 8 Miles, Eminem paid his last tribute to Nashawn on social media writing, “RIP to one of the few emcees to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.”

Daylyt, another battle rapper too paid his respects on social media writing, “The first MC who was ever robbed of his rap battle victory!” Lotto rip.”

American Mega Ran wrote, “Yeah he definitely won this one. RIP.”

Nashawn began his rapping career under the stage name OX and featured in the soundtrack of the 2001 film ‘The Wash’ with Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg.

