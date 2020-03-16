RIP! 86-year-old noted filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak breathed his last due to heart failure and lung-related ailments

MUMBAI: Director, producer, writer and lyricist behind several Bollywood blockbusters Sawan Kumar Tak, passed away today. Sawan Kumar's nephew Navin Kumar Tak confirmed that the industry veteran breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai at 4pm today.

He suffered a heart failure and lung-related ailments too. The celebrated artist had been in a critical condition since the past few days and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Details about his funeral are awaited.

Sawan Kumar marked his directorial debut with 'Gomti Ke Kinare'. The film released in 1972 and featured Meena Kumari and Mumtaz in lead roles. As a filmmaker, he introduced talented actors like Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior aka Naeem Sayyed to the industry.

He had produced 'Naunihal' on a shoestring budget, but the film had a Presidential mention at the National Awards. 'Naunihal' was also Sanjeev Kumar's debut Bollywood movie.

Sawan Kumar Tak has worked on films like 'Sanam Bewafa', 'Souten' and 'Sajan Bina Suhagan'.

 
