RIP! Actor Sajid Khan well known for Maya and Mother India, died after battling with cancer

With his portrayal of a local boy named Raji in the film Maya, Khan became an international adolescent superstar. Raji gets friends with Jay North's character. The success of the film boosted Khan's notoriety which gave rise to a series of the same name.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 10:13
movie_image: 
Sajid Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Sajid Khan passed away after a fight with cancer. He was most known for his roles as the younger version of Sunil Dutt's Birju in Mehboob Khan's Mother India and later for his work in foreign movies like Maya and The Singing Filipina. Khan was in the early seventies. The actor’s son Sameer said, “He had been battling cancer for a while. He passed away on Friday (December 22).”

(Also read: Wow! Archana Gautam keeps her promise to Sajid Khan in this special way)

Sameer claimed that his father and his second wife had made Kerala their home. “My father was adopted by Rajkumar Pitamber Rana and Sunita Pitamber and fostered by filmmaker Mehboob Khan. He was not active in films for a while and was mostly involved in philanthropy. He used to come to Kerala quite often and he liked it here, remarried, and settled here,” Sameer added.

In Kerala's Alappuzha district, the actor died at the Kayamkulam Town Juma Masjid. Sajid Khan portrayed the lead in Mehboob Khan's Son of India, following the Oscar-nominated film Mother India.

With his portrayal of a local boy named Raji in the film Maya, Khan became an international adolescent superstar. Raji gets friends with Jay North's character. The success of the film boosted Khan's notoriety which gave rise to a series of the same name.

In addition, he made an appearance as a guest judge on the music program It's Happening and a guest star in an episode of the American television show The Big Valley.

The actor rose to fame in the Philippines by starring alongside actor Nora Aunor in films such as My Funny Girl, The Prince and Me, and The Singing Filipina. Sajid Khan also portrayed a dacoit chief in the Heat and Dust Merchant-Ivory production.

(Also read: Exclusive! “Sajid Khan thought I had an ego because I didn’t listen to him and went against him, and refused to do his work” - Gori Nagori)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- The Indian Express

Sajid Khan Indian Actor singer Bombay slums Bollywood filmmaker Mehboob Khan Mehboob Studios Indian films Academy Award Mother India Son of India Television Shows North America Maya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 10:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Lee Sun-Kyun death case: Korean Police imprisoned actor's suspected blackmailer; Extortion details revealed
MUMBAI: Many criticisms were aimed at the legal authorities following the tragic and unexpected death of Parasite and...
What! Isha Koppikar and her hotelier husband, Timmy Narang call it quits after 14 years of blissful marriage; Seeking out privacy
MUMBAI: Tinseltown's most well-liked actress is Isha Koppikar. The diva became well-known for some of her memorable...
RIP! Actor Sajid Khan well known for Maya and Mother India, died after battling with cancer
MUMBAI: Actor Sajid Khan passed away after a fight with cancer. He was most known for his roles as the younger version...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhira convinces Rohit to trust Armaan and his true love, Ruhi
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Ishaan takes Savi's responsibility, Reeva takes a drastic step
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Garry learns about Jasleen being inside the mansion, decides to stop the demolishment
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Isha Koppikar
What! Isha Koppikar and her hotelier husband, Timmy Narang call it quits after 14 years of blissful marriage; Seeking out privacy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Isha Koppikar
What! Isha Koppikar and her hotelier husband, Timmy Narang call it quits after 14 years of blissful marriage; Seeking out privacy
Latha
What! Rajinikanth's wife Latha charged in a cheating case, read more
Ram
OMG! Ram Gopal Varma lodges complaint against activist Kolikapudi Sreenivasa Rao for offering Rupees 1 Crore bounty on his head
Animal
Wow! Here are actors who shot to fame with movie Animal
Cheeni Kum
Stunning! Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara got hitched to Urvish Desai; The diva dazzles in pink pink-hued lehenga for her D-day
Salaar
Box office! Dunki sees a little drop, whereas Salaar has a solid grip, here are the collections