RIP! Alia Bhatt's Grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan passes away

Maternal grandfather of the actress Alia Bhatt Narendra Nath Razdan passes away due to lung infection
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Maternal grandfather of the actress Alia Bhatt, Narendra Nath Razdan passed away at 99, he was dealing with lung infection from the past few days. Recently we have seen that actress Alia Bhatt has missed the award function because her grandfather was severely ill.

And today talking to her instagram handle Soni Razdan shared the news of her father passing away.

On the other hand actress Alia Bhatt took to her instagram and dropped a throwback video of her grandfather cutting cake with Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress wrote, ‘My grandpa. My hero Played golf till 93 Worked till 93 Made the best omelette Told the best stories Played the violin Played with his great granddaughter Loved his cricket Loved his sketching Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life! My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give!”

This indeed has brought a sad wave, Tellychakkar offers deepest condolence to the family.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

