RIP! Arleen Sorkin, who brought DC Comics’ Harley Quinn to life in animated series, passes away at 67

The latter was going to appear in only one episode but the character became so successful that Margot Robbie played the character in DC Universe films.
MUMBAI:  Arleen Sorkin who was popular for her Tv show Days of Our Lives and was the original voice behind DC Comics character Harley Quinn, has passed away at the age of 67. She breathed her last following a long battle with Multiple sclerosis, her family confirmed in a statement.

The statement read, “We will always remember our dear Arleen for her immense generosity of spirit.” It further read, “Talented, yes, and dogged, too, as evidenced by her tenacious, decades-long fight with a terrible disease. But more than that, she was a loving presence in the lives of her two boys, Eli and Owen; her mother, Joyce; her brothers, Robert and Arthur; and the countless other children, old and young, whom she took under her beautiful wing over the years. It's a sad day for us, but a joyous one, too, knowing how many people today are summoning her memory and smiling.”

In Mark Hamill's Joker, Arleen was the original voice of Harley Quinn. The latter was going to appear in only one episode but the character became so successful that Margot Robbie played the character in DC Universe films.

Mark Hamill gave the late actress a touching tribute that read, “Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend.  Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones.”

Born on October 14th 1955, Arleen made her television debut as an extra in a 1982 episode of Saturday Night Live. She became a popular face playing the character Calliope Jones Bradford on Days of Our Lives in 1984 and got two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Sorkin also made appearances on Duet, Frasier as well as Open House.

