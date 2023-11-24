RIP! Armaan Kohli’s father veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli passes away at 93

Rajkumar Kohli passed away at 8:00 am today. Reportedly he went to shower but failed to come out for quite some time. Armaan broke the bathroom door and found him collapsed on the floor.
MUMBAI: Veteran producer Armaan Kohli who was well known for his films like Jaani Dushman, Nagin, Pati Patni aur Tawaif, Naukar Biwi Ka, ect has sadly passed away. He passed away following a heart attack. He was 93. He made his directorial and production debut with the film Sapni, which starred Prem Chopra.

The last rites of the filmmaker will take place this evening.

Rajkumar Kohli began his debut in 1960s with the film Sapni and then went on to direct the Punjabi film Dulla Bhatti in 1966. Films like Lootera (1970) and Kahani Hum Sab Ki (1973) gave him little success. However the film Nagin in 1976 really brought him into the limelight. The 1979 film Jaani Dushman was one of India’s early successful horror films.

Kohli tied the knot with pUnjabi star Nishi  and have two sons Gogi and Armaan. Armaan is an actor who starred in his father’s film Jaani Dushman :Ek Anokhi Kahani in 2002, which was the filmmakers last film.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Kohli family for their loss.

