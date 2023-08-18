RIP! Baazigar lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 80

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist who is credited for writing songs like Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Maaye Ni Maaye, and Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate passed away today morning i.e 26th August. The reason behind his death is still unknown. His funeral will be held at 2 pm onwards at his house in Jupiter Apartments, Mumbai.

Dev Kohli’s last rites will be held at Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West by 6 pm. Stalwarts of the Bollywood music industry like Anu Malik, Anand Raaj Anand, Uttam Singh, among others paid their respects to the late veteran lyricist.

Born in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, Dev Kohli had written songs for over 100 songs. Some of his songs include Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Maaye Ni Maaye, Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate, among several others. He began his filmy career with the 1969 film Gunda.

Credit-Pinkvilla