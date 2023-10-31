RIP: Barkha Bisht mourns the loss of her pet dog

MUMBAI: Barkha Bisht is one of the most popular and renowned actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of various television shows and even Bollywood films. She has been a part of television show projects such as Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Parvarish and many others.

She has also shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Raslila Ramleela. (

Recently there were reports that she will be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic and will play the role of Jashodaben, his wife. The role of PM Modi will be played by Vivek Oberoi.

Actors like Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab are also a part of the project. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon.

Well according to the latest information coming to our newest desk, Barkha has lost her pet dog. Barkha took to social media and posted a picture and some videos of her pet and the dogs demise.

She mentioned her dog's name as Mojo and wrote that to lose a dog is like losing rhe purest form of love. She said :

We will miss you.

There are many pet lovers in the entertainment industry. While many of the actors have pets there are also a bunch of actors who work towards NGOs and animal shelters. Surely, pets are very affectionate and full of love!

TellyChakkar offers heartiest condolences to Barkha and her family. (

