RIP: Barkha Bisht mourns the loss of her pet dog

She mentioned her dog's name as Mojo and wrote that to lose a dog is like losing rhe purest form of love.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 18:33
movie_image: 
Barkha

MUMBAI: Barkha Bisht is one of the most popular and renowned actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of various television shows and even Bollywood films. She has been a part of television show projects such as Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Parvarish and many others.

She has also shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Raslila Ramleela. (

Also Read: Barkha Bisht to play Narendra Modi's wife in the upcoming biopic

Recently there were reports that she will be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic and will play the role of Jashodaben, his wife. The role of PM Modi will be played by Vivek Oberoi.

Actors like Boman Irani, and Zarina Wahab are also a part of the project. The shooting of the film will go on floors soon.

Well according to the latest information coming to our newest desk, Barkha has lost her pet dog. Barkha took to social media and posted a picture and some videos of her pet and the dogs demise.

She mentioned her dog's name as Mojo and wrote that to lose a dog is like losing rhe purest form of love. She said :

We will miss you.

Take a look: 

There are many pet lovers in the entertainment industry. While many of the actors have pets there are also a bunch of actors who work towards NGOs and animal shelters. Surely, pets are very affectionate and full of love! 

TellyChakkar offers heartiest condolences to Barkha and her family. (

Also Read:Exclusive! “I would define my journey in one word - steady" - Barkha Bisht

Keep reading TellyChakkar for the latest information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

Barkha Bisht Barkha Bisht Sengupta Barkha Bisht pet dog Barkha Bisht animal lover TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 18:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Jawan to release on digital platform on this day with few deleted scenes
MUMBAI : Super star Shahrukh Khan is currently celebrating the success of the movie Jawan not only at the national...
Kofee With Karan Season 8 : Exclusive! Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham to be guest on the show
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the Industry grace it and interact with the host...
Fantastic! Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni all set to make her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Fabulous Lives 3?
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who needs no introduction. While his parents mom Neetu Kapoor and late father Rishi...
Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! Omung Kumar talks about the challenges he faces while building the villas for the show; reveals about the thought behind building it
MUMBAI: Omung Kumar is an Indian film director and production designer, known for his works in Hindi cinema.He made his...
Must Read! Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan, “you don’t realize when you have done damage to the kids”
MUMBAI : Sohail Khan who is better known as Salman Khan’s younger brother has had a short career in the film industry....
Awesome! Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, among others to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th grand birthday bash
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed box office king and has delivered not one but 2 blockbusters this year;...
Recent Stories
Seema Sajdeh
Must Read! Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan, “you don’t realize when you have done damage to the kids”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Seema Sajdeh
Must Read! Seema Sajdeh breaks silence on her divorce with Sohail Khan, “you don’t realize when you have done damage to the kids”
SRK
Awesome! Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, among others to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th grand birthday bash
Anushka
Suspense! Is Anushka Sharma pregnant? Netizens feel the actress seems to be hiding her baby bump, check it out?
Manoj
Wow! 12th Fail depicts the real life love story of IPS Manoj Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi
Thalapathy Vijay
Box office! Thalapathy Vijay Star starrer Leo touches the mark of 300 crore, whereas Tejas gets rejected by the fans, check out the collection of these movies
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! #SRKDay trends all over the twitter ahead the birthday of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan