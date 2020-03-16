RIP! Bollywood film producer Mohamed Riaz passes away at the age of 74

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with a saddening piece of news for all its avid readers. 

The year 2022 has been full of ups and downs for everyone. 

Well, after personalities like Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri and many more who left for the heavenly abode, another well-known personality from Bollywood has bid adieu forever. 

Mohamed Riaz is no more. The ace producer of Bollywood films breathed his last at the age of 74.

He was admitted to Mumbai's Leelavati Hospital.

Mohamed hailed from Calcutta.

He was known as one of the Iconic Hindi Film Industry’s highest-profile and most successful producers of the 70s and 80s. 

The duo Mushir-Riaz produced many films including Safar, Mehbooba, Bairaag, Apne Paraye, Rajput, Shakti, Zabardast, Samundar, Commando, Akayla, and Virasat among others.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

May his soul rest in peace. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

