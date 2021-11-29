RIP! Choreographer K Sivasankar passes away

MUMBAI: National Award-winning choreographer K Sivasankar passed away owing to COVID-19 related complications at the age of 72. According to sources, the Telugu choreographer died yesterday in Hyderabad. Sivasankar's eldest son also tested positive and is undergoing treatment. After K Sivasankar's death, several members of the industry mourned him on social media.

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji.

May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss.

Cinema will always miss u sir pic.twitter.com/YIIIEtcpvK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 28, 2021

Sad to know that reknowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 28, 2021

We have lost a great talent today. Choreographer #Shivshankar master. Have done dozens of songs with him. I use to specifically ask for him to Choreograph songs which had masti, romance and dance. You will be missed Master ji. #OmShanti #RIP pic.twitter.com/mxGJ8eBUqF — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 28, 2021

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Deepest condolences, May his soul Rest In Peace #RipshivaShankarmasterji pic.twitter.com/OZj9zXe5qJ — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) November 29, 2021

Noted Choreographer #ShivaShankar Master affected with #COVID19 and now in critical condition. Due to expensive treatment the family is unable to pay the bills. Please help.



For Contact

Ajay Krishna (Son)

9840323415 pic.twitter.com/nTHwS8ivnh — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 24, 2021

Sonu Sood had extended financial support to K Sivasankar's family to pay the medical bills. The actor tweeted, "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you, masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss you sir."

South director SS Rajamouli, who worked with K Sivasankar in Baahubali: The Beginning and Magadheera, offered condolences with these emotional words: "Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family."

Khushbu Sundar wrote, "We have lost a great talent today. Choreographer #Shivshankar master. Have done dozens of songs with him. I use to specifically ask for him to Choreograph songs which had masti, romance and dance. You will be missed Master ji. #OmShanti #RIP."

Choreographer-director-actor Prabhu Deva's eulogy read, "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Deepest condolences, May his soul Rest In Peace #RipshivaShankarmasterji."

K Sivasankar won the National Award for Best Choreography for his work in Rajamouli's film Magadheera, co-starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

